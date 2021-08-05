Dangerous driver hit 90mph, went through red lights and drove on wrong side of road during police chase

Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 3 how Lyle Wilkinson, aged 26, of Auckland Road, Mexborough, near Rotherham, was spotted driving a Ford Focus at speed in Mexborough heading towards Doncaster Road before he sped away.

Fatima Zafar, prosecuting, said: “The officers accelerated initially to gain a closer look at the vehicle but the Ford Focus responded by accelerating away from the police.”

The Ford Focus failed to stop after police turned on their lights and siren, according to Ms Zafar, and the defendant continued at speeds of 60mph in a 40mph zone before reaching speeds of up to 90mph.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how a dangerous South Yorkshire driver has been spared from prison after he was involved in a high-speed police pursuit.

Ms Zafar said the Ford Focus swerved around vehicles as it was pursued by police to Low Road heading towards Conisbrough and Sheffield Road reaching 80mph in a 50mph zone.

Wilkinson crossed white lines as he overtook vehicles and he continued on the wrong side of the road going through red traffic lights on Sheffield Road, according to Ms Zafar.

Ms Zafar said Wilkinson left Sheffield Road and reached speeds of 80mph along other roads before he lost control and collided into trees.

The defendant was detained by a police dog as he fled from the vehicle and he had to be taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for injuries sustained from the dog, according to Ms Zafar.

Wilkinson, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after incident on February 15, 2020.

Edward Moss, defending, said plasterer Wilkinson acknowledges his driving was appalling and that alcohol has played a negative role in his life.

Judge Peter Kelson QC remanded Wilkinson in custody overnight before sentencing him the following day on August 4.

Wilkinson was sentenced to nine months of custody suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an Alcohol Abstinence Monitoring Requirement. The defendant was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.