Sheffield transport: Political row as MP Louise Haigh refuses to say which schemes Labour would support
The shadow transport secretary was asked about Labour’s priorities for the north if it wins the next general election win.
Sheffield MP Louise Haigh has refused to say which South Yorkshire transport schemes Labour would support if it wins power.
The shadow transport secretary was asked about Labour’s priorities for the north if it is elected at the next general election later this year.
Last week, The Star published a list of seven major 'let downs' on transport during the Tories' years in power, according to Chamber transport expert Peter Kennan.
It includes axing HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail, failing to commit to electrifying the Midland Main Line to Sheffield, failing to add another fast train to Leeds every hour, or to Manchester despite spending £137m upgrading the line, failing to stop the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, failing to pursue a trans-Pennine transport tunnel and pushing back widening the A1(M) from Doncaster to Darrington.
Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, Lib Dem leader in Sheffield, asked Louise Haigh which, if any, schemes a Labour government would fund.
He said: "Labour has been complaining about transport for a long time. Voters need to know what their priorities are for the north."
But Ms Haigh did not respond.
Instead, her office issued a statement attacking the Lib Dems.
A Labour spokesperson said: "It is utterly laughable for the Liberal Democrats, who literally condemned passengers in South Yorkshire to years of shoddy services after undermining rail upgrades and slashing investment, to criticise the Labour Party for pointing this out.
"While the Liberal Democrats served in government almost 2m bus miles were lost in South Yorkshire.
"We will unashamedly highlight the cost of 14 years of failure for transport across the north, particularly when much of the damage was done while the Liberal Democrats served around the Cabinet table.
"And we will work with our mayors and local leaders on a credible and transformative plan to upgrade transport infrastructure and fix the mess the Liberal Democrats helped create."