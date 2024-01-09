A trip to Dubrovnik, Glastonbury tickets and seats at League One football finals - here are all the donations, gifts and second incomes declared by Sheffield's MPs in 2023.

The perks-of-the-job bonuses elected members get can be quite unlike any other. As such, anything that totals a value of greater than £300 from a single source must be made public on their list of Registered Interests.

In 2023, Sheffield's six MPs registered a total of £54,760 made up of gifts, donations or extra income - here is the full breakdown.

They include how Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley and Shadow Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh, accepted two tickets to Glastonbury festival with accommodation worth £2,462 from copyright licensing group PRD For Music Ltd, as well as tickets to the BAFTAs from Channel 4.

Meanwhile, Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Miriam Cates, made an extra £2,500 writing articles or otherwise working with The Telegraph newspaper, and another £400 writing an article for Reach. She also accepted a trip to Dubrovnik worth £1,641 paid by the European Conservatives and Reformists Party to speak at the European Congress of Families conference.

And, for the first time in his tenure as MP of Sheffield Centre, Paul Blomfield had something to register - £17,998 of extra income from Best for Britain Ltd, a group seeking for the UK to rejoin the EU.

Below are all the registered interests recorded by Sheffield's six MPs in 2023, as well as where to learn more and see all the donations they have received in office.

1 . Olivia Blake, Labour, Sheffield Hallam MP - £25,740 Olivia Blake, MP, Sheffield Hallam, registered £25,740 in income, donations or gifts in 2023 in the form of two donations from a single source, - the Refugee, Asylum and Migration Policy Project. The group says it aims to build a "world-class migration system in Great Britain", and Ms Blake is listed as a principal member. The £25,740 was for "research services provided for two/three days a week" over the entirety of 2023. - https://members.parliament.uk/member/4864/registeredinterests

2 . Louise Haigh, Labour, Sheffield Heeley MP - £4,581 Louise Haigh, Shadow Secretary of State for Transport and Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley, registered £4,581 of donations or gifts in 2023. This was made up of £1,521 gift from Channel 4 in the form of tickets to the BAFTAs in February; a £598 gift from the Betting and Gambling Council for a ticket to the Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday League One Play Off Final at Wembley in May; and two hospitality tickets with accommodation to Glastonbury in June worth £2,462 from copyright licencing collective PRS For Music Ltd. Ms Haighs attended Glastonbury with six other Labour Mps, including Ed Milliband, Alex Sobel, Kevin Brennan, Darren Jones, Clive Lewis and Mark Tamil. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images. - https://members.parliament.uk/member/4473/registeredinterests

3 . Miriam Cates, Conservative, Penistone and Stocksbridge MP - £5,441 Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, registered £5,441 in income, donations or gifts during 2023, made up of; £2,500 from the Telegraph Media Group in 10 separate payments of £200-£250 for writing articles or other work; a £400 payment in March from newspaper group Reach Shared Services Ltd for an article; three nights of accommodation in London in October 2023 while speaking at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference, an organization founded by Jordan Peterson that says it aims to "to replace a sense of division and drift within conservatism"; and a trip to Dubrovnik, Croatia, worth £1,641 in October, paid for by the European Conservatives and Reformists Party, to speak at the European Congress of Families conference. - https://members.parliament.uk/member/4865/registeredinterests - PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.