A Doncaster Conservative MP has said 2024 will be “amazing” year – with winning the General Election, a new hospital for the city and re-opening Doncaster Sheffield Airport among his New Year resolutions.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher has set out an eight-point plan of aims for the next 12 months, sharing them on social media.

He said: “2024 will be an amazing year.

“I have a number of New Year Resolutions. They may take time to achieve but I am determined to get them done.

Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher says 2024 will be an "amazing year."

"Here they are – reopen our airport, to get a new hospital, set up an aviation hub, ensuring Doncaster gets its fair share of the funds held by the South Yorkshire mayor, Edlington leisure centre funding secured, Thorne Leisure Centre reopened, win the General Election – and no I don’t know when it will be – and get Doncaster moving to prosperity once again.”

Doncaster Sheffield Airport closed in November 2022, with City of Doncaster Council leading the fight to re-open the former RAF Finningley air base after owners Peel announced its closure.

Meanwhile, a new hospital for Doncaster to replace crumbling Doncaster Royal Infirmary was rejected by the Conservative government last year, despite pledges from ministers.

Thorne Leisure Centre is set to re-open this year following a major overhaul which was delayed by a roof blaze.