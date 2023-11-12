Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major events are a way to help Sheffield beat the cost of living crisis, a Labour councillor has said.

The council says they were worth £25.6 million to the city last year.

Coun Minesh Parekh, Labour lead for economic development, culture and skills.

Three Women’s Euros football matches boosted the economy by £8.3m according to a study commissioned by the FA and others. They brought thousands of fans from across Europe - as well as inspiring hundreds more women and girls locally to get into football.

Conferences were estimated to bring in £141.8m, as of 2019. Overall, the city earned £1.35bn from the visitor economy in 2022, the council says.

Now it has adopted a framework to bring even more major events.

Coun Minesh Parekh, Labour lead for economic development, culture and skills, said: “Events are a cornerstone of our economic growth. The council has a strong track record of bringing in some of the top events worldwide—including the Women’s Euros and Men’s Rugby World Cup — as well as helping launch fantastic events like Tramlines.

“At a critical time for our hospitality sector, with businesses impacted by the pandemic and rising costs of fuel and inflation, we must do all we can to bolster footfall. Hosting even more cultural, music and sporting events is one key way we can fill hotel rooms, bars and restaurant tables, and help our whole city thrive.