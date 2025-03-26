Sheffield steel: Booming Forgemasters hiring 21 apprentices
Forgemasters is offering training, a qualification and a wage in positions in production, maintenance, technical, health and safety, and office-based roles. More places will be announced in coming weeks, the firm says.
Forgemasters was bought by the Ministry of Defence in 2021 and is experiencing unprecedented investment.
A £100m forging line and £350m machine shop are under construction as part of a £900m upgrade.
Emily Wynne, people development advisor – early careers at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “We are seeking out the most capable and committed individuals to join our team at this transformative time.
“Successful candidates will receive fully-funded training, working towards a professional qualification whilst getting paid, and will have a future career in one of the most advanced engineering facilities of its kind.”
The company encouraged people from all backgrounds to apply, she added.
It hired 23 apprentices last year and employs 675 people.
