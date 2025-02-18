Forgemasters shares future plans with Electric Steelmakers Guild
The Electric Steelmakers Guild was created to promote progress in the manufacture of steel for commercial purposes in electric furnaces and to encourage free discussion and exchange of information of mutual interest and benefit to members.
Taking part in the Sheffield meeting were representatives of all the major UK steel makers, including Forgemasters, Marcegaglia Stainless, TATA Steel, Celsa Steel and British Steel.
As part of the day, Forgemasters Chief Operating Officer Gareth Barker and Head of Operations Aleck Knight introduced delegates to plans for the Sheffield site, which will secure the longer term future of the facility for future generations.
“This was an exciting and extremely positive update and one that really does suggest a bright future for the industry in South Yorkshire and nationally,” said Guild vice president and president elect Carl Brown.
“It’s absolutely fantastic to see this level of Forgemasters investment, not only in equipment but also in people.
“Sheffield Forgemasters is vital for the local area and also for the UK’s future defence strategy.”
Carl officially steps in his role as 2025/26 president at the Guild’s AGM, which is taking place at Grinkle Park, near Whitby, this May and will include a visit to British Steel Skinningrove Special Profiles and updates around British Steel’s plans for a new electric arc furnaces in the UK.
“Our focus throughout 2025 will be very much on South Yorkshire and the north,” said Carl.
“Following up on this tour of the Sheffield Forgemasters site, we also have a visit scheduled to the new Danieli facility at the Advanced Manufacturing Park at Waverley for October.”
To find out more about the Electric Steelmakers Guild visit www.electricsteelmakersguild.com