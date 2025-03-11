Now in its eighth year, the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards feature 14 categories designed to celebrate outstanding achievements across the region.

The prestigious contest highlights apprentices and the vital contributions of those supporting them - from training providers to employers.

Winning not only enhances an apprentice's achievements, but also significantly improves their career prospects. For employers, receiving recognition underscores their dedication to nurturing young talent and building a skilled workforce.

But the deadline for entering is fast approaching. The closing date is 8pm on Wednesday, March 19. Click here to enter.

The campaign encourages entries from across the region, with winners announced at an awards ceremony attended by more than 300 apprentices, training providers and businesses.

Seize the opportunity to be part of this prestigious event - and pay tribute to those who are shaping the future of apprenticeships in South Yorkshire!

Let's applaud the power of apprenticeships and share the positive impact they can bring.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentices themselves, their employers, colleges, training providers or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate teams and trainers.

Join us for the 8th annual South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards!

Register and commence your journey by visiting www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 8pm on Wednesday, March 19.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at a live event on Thursday, May 8 at Sheffield United Football Club.

Guests are invited to join us from 6:45 pm for a welcome drink, sponsored by Sheffield United FC, providing an excellent opportunity to network with fellow attendees before dinner is served and the ceremony begins.

Should you have any inquiries not covered on the website, please reach out to our friendly events team at [email protected]. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of South Yorkshire's apprenticeship community with you!

Categories

Intermediate Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date of May 8 2025 and studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Advanced Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date of May 8 2025 and studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to an ‘A’ level pass).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Higher Apprentice sponsored by the University of Sheffield

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date of May 8 2025 and studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification (equivalent to a foundation degree).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date of May 8 2025 and studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to bachelor's or master’s degree).

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Construction Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date of May 8 2025 and work within the construction industry. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice sponsored by Sheffield Forgemasters

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date of May 8 2025 and work in the engineering or manufacturing sectors.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Health and Public Service Apprentice sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date of May 8 2025 and work in the health or public service sectors.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Professional Services Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date of May 8 2025 and work in professional services.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Technology and Digital Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date of May 8 2025 and work in a digital or technology sector.

The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

SME Employer

Open to businesses with up to 249 employees which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer

Open to businesses with 250+ employees which offer an apprenticeship programme

Apprentice Ambassador sponsored by Barnsley College

This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice or organisation.

Mentor sponsored by RDASH (Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust)

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development.

Entries should be completed by either the apprentice or an individual who has witnessed the impact the mentor has had.

Training Provider / Programme sponsored by AESSEAL

Open to colleges, organisations, or businesses that provide the training element of one or more apprenticeship programmes.

Nominations can be made either for a specific apprenticeship programme or a provider that offers multiple programmes.

Enter now at www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk