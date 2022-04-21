Sport:80 has clinched the nation’s top business gong - a Queen’s Award for Enterprise - for ‘growth and commercial success in international trade’.

The Kelham Island-based company manages the memberships, qualifications, event registrations, conferences and courses for sporting bodies all over the world.

But in the last few years the US has grown to become its largest market, now accounting for more than half of total revenue.

Chief executive Gary Hargraves said it was one of his proudest moments in 40 years in business.

Clients include USA Track & Field, USA Weightlifting, USA Archery, USA Water Polo, and Badminton Ireland.

He added: “Our team worked incredibly hard during the pandemic to win new business and deliver projects at home and across the Atlantic, driving our income and growth to record levels.”

In the Kelham Island office of Sport:80

In 2021, Sport:80’s growth reached 30 per cent, up from 16 per cent in 2020, while the number of full-time staff increased from 12 to 15 across the calendar year.

Mr Hargreaves added: “Our strategy has enabled the business to achieve its forecasts and record healthy revenue growth year-on-year, as well as allow for significant investment into the business to stimulate further growth.

“This trend will continue as we come out of the grips of the pandemic. To that affect, we have conservatively estimated that revenues will increase by 20 per cent 2022.”

The company says it supports local organisations at ‘little or no cost’, including Cycling Sheffield, Hallamshire Harriers Running Club, Rounders England, British Ice Skating and Skateboard England.

