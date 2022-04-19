It leaves just 23 of 40 units in the pedestrianised zone still occupied, some 57.5 per cent. The list includes four banks, four mobile phone shops and a vape store.

It is significantly up on the number of vacancies in August 2020, following the first lockdown, when there were 10 empty units, some 25 per cent.

Sheffield City Council is spending millions buying buildings and funding revamps to bring unused space back into use as offices, aiming to inject people into the city centre. But there is no guarantee more closures won’t follow.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Perfume Shop on Fargate shut for good over the Easter weekend, leaving visitors in shock at its sudden departure after years in the unit adjacent to Metro Bank.

The full list of surviving shops: Virgin Money, Metro Bank, O2, unnamed fashion store, WHSmith, Santander, EE, Elite Vape, Lush, The Phone Shop, Rebel fashion, Hotel Chocolat, Greggs, Starbucks, Boots, Caffè Nero, Paperchase, M&S, Superdrug, Vision Express, Three, H&M, HSBC.

BUSINESS NEWS: Probe into furlough row recruitment firm continues

BUSINESS NEWS: Chief executive leaves PR firm

It leaves just 23 of 40 units in the pedestrianised zone still occupied

BUSINESS NEWS: Boots under siege from thieves and thugs

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please