It leaves just 23 of 40 units in the pedestrianised zone still occupied, some 57.5 per cent. The list includes four banks, four mobile phone shops and a vape store.
It is significantly up on the number of vacancies in August 2020, following the first lockdown, when there were 10 empty units, some 25 per cent.
Sheffield City Council is spending millions buying buildings and funding revamps to bring unused space back into use as offices, aiming to inject people into the city centre. But there is no guarantee more closures won’t follow.
The full list of surviving shops: Virgin Money, Metro Bank, O2, unnamed fashion store, WHSmith, Santander, EE, Elite Vape, Lush, The Phone Shop, Rebel fashion, Hotel Chocolat, Greggs, Starbucks, Boots, Caffè Nero, Paperchase, M&S, Superdrug, Vision Express, Three, H&M, HSBC.