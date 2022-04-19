The famous 51-acre site at Parkwood Springs could become a major tourist attraction from New Zealand Skyline Enterprises.

The company is in talks with Sheffield City Council after previous developer Extreme Leisure - which planned a £25m ski resort - was dumped last year for being too slow.

The steeply sloping plot near the city centre is seen as ideal for an adventure sports attraction and would fit with Sheffield’s Outdoor City image.

Today, the 51-acre site is derelict and overgrown. Pic by Jamie Petch

But it needs a major clean up and access via Douglas Road is a huge problem because it passes through a one-lane railway tunnel.

Meanwhile, nature is reclaiming the space. Photos from Jamie Petch show the original ski matting and car park disappearing under greenery.

The first Ski Village opened in 1988. It was destroyed by fire in 2012.

Even the former car park is starting to disappear under greenery. Pic by Jamie Petch

Plastic ski slope matting is still visible. Pic by Jamie Petch

