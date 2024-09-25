Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Korean supermarket is set to open on The Moor in Sheffield city centre.

Oseyo is due to open its newest shop in the long-vacant unit between the Five Guys burger restaurant and fashion retailer River Island at the top end of The Moor, opposite the old Debenhams.

The unit has been empty since the final phase of redevelopment on The Moor was completed in 2019.

The empty unit on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, where Oseyo, which describes itself as the largest Asian retailer in the UK, is set to open a new supermarket

A planning application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council seeking permission to install a new shop front and illuminated signs at the premises.

The application states: “Clearly, the proposal will result in a number of benefits including ensuring that this vacant unit within the town centre is occupied by a reputable retail operator (Oseyo).

“This will result in tangible benefits including positively contributing to the city centre’s vibrancy and providing jobs to benefit economic growth.”

Oseyo describes itself as the largest Asian retailer in the UK, with 12 stores across London and Manchester and seven more on the way, including the one in Sheffield and another in Manchester.

As well as Korean and other Asian foods, it sells a variety of different goods, including toys, stationery, houseware and electronics.

No opening date has yet been announced for the new Sheffield store, with Oseyo simply saying it is ‘coming soon’.

There is already one supermarket, Sainsbury’s, further down The Moor, and a number of world food retailers located within the Moor Market.

There were huge queues when Oseyo opened what was said to be the biggest UK’s biggest Korean supermarket in Manchester in July.