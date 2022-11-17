Ian Proctor , of Knab Farm Shop in Millhouses, says fresh birds have gone up more than 30 per cent in the past 12 months and bird flu has led to limited numbers .

And without him - and his butcher - absorbing most of the increases, a family turkey could cost up to £100. In contrast, beef, pork and lamb are up by ‘only’ 10 per cent, sparking a move towards a less traditional, but cheaper, Christmas dinner centrepiece, he says. Meanwhile, the average price of food and vegetables is up by an average of 25 per cent. But there is festive cheer: beer has not gone up, he says.