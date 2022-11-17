Sheffield shopkeeper Ian Proctor of Knab Farm Shop says turkey is off the menu for many this Christmas
A Sheffield shopkeeper says people are buying beef, pork and lamb for Christmas due to the soaring cost of turkeys.
Ian Proctor, of Knab Farm Shop in Millhouses, says fresh birds have gone up more than 30 per cent in the past 12 months and bird flu has led to limited numbers.
And without him - and his butcher - absorbing most of the increases, a family turkey could cost up to £100. In contrast, beef, pork and lamb are up by ‘only’ 10 per cent, sparking a move towards a less traditional, but cheaper, Christmas dinner centrepiece, he says. Meanwhile, the average price of food and vegetables is up by an average of 25 per cent. But there is festive cheer: beer has not gone up, he says.
The shop on Montrose Road has also launched a hamper of Sheffield-made products which he hopes will be popular this festive season.