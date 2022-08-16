News you can trust since 1887
Cost of living crisis: Sheffield shopkeeper forced to take second job to make ends meet as costs spiral

A Sheffield shopkeeper has called for more support as the cost of living crisis threatens a network of local businesses.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:00 pm
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:01 pm

​​​​​​Ian Proctor, co-owner of Knab Farm Shop, has seen the cost of energy and stock soar - with new bills on the horizon including Sheffield’s Clean Air Zone.

Sales have declined after he was forced to pass on some price rises and he has taken a second job to make ends meet, he said.

Ian Proctor at Knab Farm Shop in Millhouses. Pic: David Walsh

He took on the premises on Montrose Road, Millhouses, exactly a year ago. In that time he has increased local suppliers from 17 to more than 40. But they are all experiencing the same problems.

Ellen Wheatley, of Nevertheless Cakes on Abbeydale Road, said price increases had slashed profit margins and could put her out of business.

Ian said local shops played a vital role in the community and supported a network of businesses - and he urged people to do all they could to back them.

