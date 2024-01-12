The UK has the fourth highest level of obesity in Europe

A Sheffield health chief has called for tobacco-style curbs on unhealthy food and drink to tackle soaring rates of obesity.

Greg Fell, the council’s director of public health, slammed advertising campaigns for products that cause "illness, disease, and for some, death" - and the industry that makes them.

Some might decry new regulations as 'nanny state', but they would give people "the freedom to live longer," he added.

Last year, the public health department produced a food strategy to help people eat more cheaply and healthily which was adopted by Sheffield City Council.

Mr Fell is also president of the Association of Directors of Public Health.

In an article on its website he said: "Go into any supermarket and the impact of the food and drink industry’s marketing machine is all too evident.

"There is wall-to-wall promotion of alcohol and food high in fat, sugar or salt, all of which is backed by multi-media campaigns designed to drive sales of harmful products, many of which are unashamedly aimed at children and young people.

"At no point during our supermarket visits do we have real freedom of choice. How can we have when we are constantly subjected to extremely clever and powerful advertising campaigns specifically designed to increase sales of products that we know cause illness, disease, and for some, death."

The UK has the fourth highest level of obesity in Europe and the cost to the UK economy is estimated at £58bn, he added.

He also said alcohol causes 200 different diseases and injuries including mouth, throat, stomach, liver and breast cancers, high blood pressure, cirrhosis of the liver and depression.

Meanwhile, 'nanny state' regulations had eradicated cholera, cut car crash deaths by mandating seatbelts, put a cap on rocketing energy bills and banned smoking in enclosed spaces.

Mr Fell called for big business to put health before profit.