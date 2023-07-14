News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Sheffield plan aims to make healthy food cheaper and more accessible

A plan to help people in Sheffield eat more cheaply and healthily, as well as tackling obesity in the city, has been approved by councillors.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:49 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 17:49 BST

A meeting of the council’s strategy and resources policy committee (July 13) approved Fairer, Healthier, Greener, a new food strategy for Sheffield introduced by director of public health Greg Fell.

A report to the committee states: “The current food system in Sheffield (and across the UK) does not support human or planetary health and lacks resilience. If we are going to safeguard our food supply for the long term, we urgently need to change the way we grow, cook, eat and dispose of our food.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report adds that many people in Sheffield can’t afford a nutritious diet. It adds: “It drives health inequalities and is a social justice issue that affects the ability of communities to be healthy and happy.

Most Popular
A new food strategy for Sheffield aims to tackle health inequalities and obesity by making nutritious food more easily and cheaply available. Picture: Notts County CouncilA new food strategy for Sheffield aims to tackle health inequalities and obesity by making nutritious food more easily and cheaply available. Picture: Notts County Council
A new food strategy for Sheffield aims to tackle health inequalities and obesity by making nutritious food more easily and cheaply available. Picture: Notts County Council

“Healthier food is more expensive per calorie than less healthy food. It is not ignorance or the inability to cook that is the root cause of poor diet and the associated health conditions, it is poverty.”

More than one in five city children and overweight or obese when they start school and this increases to more than one in three by year six (children aged 10 to 11).

Processed food

It criticises processed food as harmful to health and the planet but “cheap, abundant, and heavily marketed”. It says this helps to drive health inequalities.

Coun Angela Argenzio wecomed Sheffield City Council's new Food Strategy as a step towards tackling health inequalities. Picture: Sheffield Council webcastCoun Angela Argenzio wecomed Sheffield City Council's new Food Strategy as a step towards tackling health inequalities. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast
Coun Angela Argenzio wecomed Sheffield City Council's new Food Strategy as a step towards tackling health inequalities. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The aim of the council food strategy is to “address the affordability and availability of nutritious food, rather than concentrating on individual behaviour change”. It aims to tackle obesity in this way.

The strategy includes setting up community food growing initiatives and affordable food clubs, placing controls on new fast-food outlets openingnear to secondary schools, as previously reported, and making healthier food a requirement in council-run venues that serve food.

Read More
Sheffield Council leader responds to accusation of “systemic and institutional r...

Another idea is to launch voluntary schemes with food businesses and wholesalers to explore ways to make healthier choices easier and more accessible to customers without impacting on their overall profitability. These could target outlets near secondary schools and in areas of economic deprivation.

The committee also approved spending £658,000 a year on weight management services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Angela Argenzio welcomed the report as a key step towards addressing food inequalities in the city.

Read this: Red routes rethink gets mixed reaction

Read this: Improvements to city centre welcomed by councillors

Related topics:SheffieldGreg Fell