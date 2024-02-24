Sheffield has had some great nightclubs over the years.

From the 1960s to the present day, the city has known some famous venues, catering for all genres of music and all audiences.

Many of those popular venues have long gone, with others having opened over the years to take their places as tastes change.

But which is the best over the last 50 of 60 years? We are launching a poll to find out the answer according to our readers. You can see some suggestions given to us by people on the streets of Sheffield below.

We have included 10 clubs in that you can choose from, but you can also choose your own by selecting other and typing in the name of the club you with to vote for.

We went out onto the streets of Sheffield to ask residents of all ages for their suggestions.

Some of the suggestions went back half a century, while others are still packing the revellers in every week in the city.

Our gallery shows those clubs that were nominated, and people's reasons for suggesting them.

Which was city's best nightclub? We went out and asked residents which was Sheffield's best every night club. File picture shows revellers at Lets Go To Bed, London Road, previously The Music Factory, on its opening night in March 2000.

The Limit Mark Collier, now living in North Derbyshire, but working in Sheffield city centre, said The Limit was the city's best ever club, and recalled enjoyable nights there. He said: "It was a nice, cosy club, and had good bands like the Human League." Richard Nicklin, of Wadsley Bridge, agreed. He said: "It was cheap, had good beer and had some good acts, and you could wear anything you liked."

Crystal Linda Ljas, from High Green, had two nominations. The first was Crystal. She said: "On Fridays Crystal is the best. She said: It's the music. If you like R&B and all of that, it's a really good nightclub to go to on a Friday."

Onyx Linda Ljas, from High Green, had two nominations, and they were both contemporary venues. The second was Onyx. She said: "On Saturdays Onyx is the best." She said it had a good vide and atmosphere.