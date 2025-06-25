Four Sheffield companies have been named and shamed for failing to pay the minimum wage.

Excel Parking, Globeline Estates, Inkerman Silver and Ant Marketing left workers out of pocket, according to the Department of Business and Trade, using data from HM Revenue and Customs.

They are among 518 employers named nationally including Capita Business Services, Halfords, The Range, Lidl, Pizza Express, Thorntons chocolates, JD Wetherspoon which all operate in Sheffield.

Sheffield MP Louise Haigh hit out at Excel Parking Services and other employers for failing to pay “legally-owed wages.”

Excel, based in Tinsley, failed to pay £3,125 to 14 workers, denying each an average of more than £220, HMRC figures show.

Call centre company Ant Marketing owed £46,260 to 340 workers, an average of £136, between June 2012 and March 2016.

Globeline Estates owed one worker £1,992.53 between October 2018 and September 2019.

Inkermanv Silver owed one worker £1,619.79 between July and December 2018.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, said it was “shameful.”

She added: “These figures shine a spotlight on a wider issue. While the rise in the minimum wage is welcome, it needs to be matched with effective enforcement, so employers know they can’t get away with breaking the rules.

“I want to see ministers doing even more to hold bad employers to account and to protect workers’ rights. No one in our city should be putting in a full shift and going home without fair pay in their pocket.”

In total, employers owed nearly 60,000 workers more than £7.4m by failing to pay the National Living and National Minimum Wage, the government says.

All 518 have since paid what they owe and faced financial penalties of up to 200 per cent of their underpayment.

Minister for employment rights, Justin Madders said: “There is no excuse for employers to undercut their workers, and we will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.”

If workers suspect they are being underpaid, they can visit gov.uk/checkyourpay