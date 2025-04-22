Sheffield care providers call for help with National Insurance increase amid fears that services may fail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield care providers have called on the city council to join them in asking the government for financial support after they were hit by the rise in National Insurance contributions.

Members of Sheffield Care Association say they are worried that some providers in the sector, who run care homes and home-based services for old people and other adults who need support, will have to close services or even go out of business following this month’s rise in employers’ National Insurance contributions plus the increased national minimum wage.

They are calling on the city council to make a joint appeal to the government for help to cover the cost of increased National Insurance employers’ contributions. The government covered the costs for council staff but did not extend that to service providers.

Companies say they are already coping with big increases in energy and food prices and other costs.

Leroy Young and Nicola Richards of Sheffield Care Providers, who fear that a new increase in employers' National Insurance contributions will lead to closures in the social care sector. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Association chair Nicola Richards, who is also managing director of Palms Row Health Care, said: “I’ve been in social care for 28 years.

“I started with a group of five homes and have ended up with two now. I had to close one in Covid, sadly.” That was Newfield Nursing Home in Gleadless, a 60-bed home.

Devastating

Nicola described the process as “just devastating.” She added: “Staff put their lives at risk and then they’ve gone through that.”

An image for a Social Care Heroes campaign launched by Nicola Richards, chair of Sheffield Care Association. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Nicola said she set up a Social Care Heroes campaign because she was frustrated that the focus during the pandemic was about NHS staff and social care staff were uncelebrated despite what they had to cope with.

She recently took part in a national day of action with 5,000 people who went to Westminster to ask the MPs for urgent help in coping with the cost of social care following the National Insurance increase.

Nicola tried unsuccessfully to meet Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough MP Gill Furniss at the House of Commons as her firm has two care homes in her constituency. She also invited her to visit the homes.

She later wrote to the MP, saying: “The social care sector is already under immense pressure due to decades of underfunding, workforce shortages, rising operational costs, and increasing complexities in delivering quality care.

“Raising National Insurance contributions will only make these challenges worse, potentially leading to reduced quality of care, job losses, and closure of social care providers.

Vulnerable

“Given that social care plays a vital role in supporting our most vulnerable citizens, it is crucial that we protect its sustainability. Social care supports NHS/the local trusts and our wider health colleagues. It is vital we protect all social and healthcare services as we are all intrinsically linked for the benefit of the community we care for.”

A response from the MP’s office said: “I can assure you that Gill is acutely aware of the concerns that you and other care providers have raised about the rise in National Insurance contributions and care home finances more generally.

“Gill has raised this multiple times with local and national government, and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Care association member Leroy Young, operations manager at Silver Healthcare, said he felt he got a more positive response from Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed, who he has arranged to meet.

Nicola said: “They should be protecting what we see as a really valuable and vulnerable sector. They say one thing but we don’t feel as though we’re getting that support.

“We’re in a bit of a sticky situation. We want to get the MPs on side.”

Disappointed

Leroy said they are dealing with party politics and he suspects Labour politicians want to do the right thing but are prevented by their need to support the government.

He was pleased to see councillors at a meeting of the adult health and social care policy committee last month voting to write to Chancellor Rachel Reeves about the issue but was disappointed that Labour members did not support the proposal.

Nicola said that Sheffield Care Association was set up a number of years ago as care providers felt they were lacking support. “We didn’t have a particularly good relationship with Sheffield City Council – it’s a lot better now, to be fair.”

She said they accept that the council hasn’t got the money to deal with the issue by covering the extra cost.

“The council can’t say what they need to be saying because of who they support. But this isn’t about me, Nicola, it’s about the people we look after who are being overlooked.

“What is the impact on the NHS going to be?”

Spotlight

Leroy added: “Can you imagine if we’re not at the end of the phone to manage those hospital discharges? What’s going to happen?”

Nicola said: “We wouldn’t strike, it’s not the right thing to do. We have a good relationship with the NHS, we need to be there for each other.

“There needs to be a spotlight on social care. Providers across the country can’t be wrong about this, they’re all saying something.”

They thought they were getting somewhere after a fair cost of care exercise was conducted by the council in 2023. Leroy said 90% of his family-run business provides care services on behalf of the council.

He said increases to charges which are set by the council had started to bridge the gap between covering the basic costs and starting to look at taking on extra staff and improve care homes.

Exhausted

“We’re right back to a derisory offer again, the bare minimum,” he added.

Nicola said that staff do the job because they are dedicated to it and everyone is exhausted after the strain of the pandemic. She said they shouldn’t just be paid the minimum wage and she really wants to take on more staff to help ease the strain but that’s not possible.

She said: “It’s like a pressure cooker. I’d say we’re looking at a tsunami of closures.”

Sheffield City Council has been approached for comment.