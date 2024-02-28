Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight companies in and around Sheffield that failed to pay their staff the minimum wage have been named by the Government.

Sheffield's own former parcel giant Tuffnells and a nearby nursery are among the companies named for failing to pay workers properly at some point.

In fact, 53 Yorkshire employers were found to have failed to pay their workers over £1 million in breaches of the National Minimum Wage (NMW) law.

However, in Sheffield, nearly all of the breaches were related to periods between 2013 and 2018.

One of them is Tuffnells Parcels Express Ltd, for reportedly failing to pay a combined total of £362,766.40 to a pool of 668 members of staff. While the breaches date back to over five years ago, the company in its original form went into administration in June 2023.

Meanwhile, five of the businesses - Fieldrose Ltd, Mulcroft Ltd, Queenscourt Ltd, Northgate Fast Food Ltd, and S.P.Q. Ltd - are all listed online as 'permanently closed' and registered to the same address at the Q.F.M. Building on Brightside Lane.

It leaves The Elite Wax Group Ltd in Sharrow, which reportedly failed to pay two workers a sum of £625.36 in 2018; and nearby Killamarsh Village Day Nursery and Pre-School, in Sheepcote Road, which failed to pay £4,180.95 to nine workers between 2013 and 2018.

Owner of The Elite Wax Group Sheffield Ltd, Sarah Ellender, told The Star the breaches occurred before she bought the company in 2019, and do not affect the business as it stands today.

Killamarsh Village Day Nursery, which recently earned a 'Good' rating from Ofsted and reportedly underwent an audit in 2017, was approached for comment.

As of 2024, the National Minimum Wage is £11.44 for 21 and over (previously 23 and over), £8.60 for 18 to 20 and £6.40 for under 18.

Companies in and around Sheffield named for failing to pay minimum wage are:

- Tuffnells Parcels Express Limited (In Administration - 12/06/23), Sheffield, S9; Two entries: 1st) failed to pay £340,784.57 to 576 workers; and failed to pay £11,981.86 to 92 workers.

- Fieldrose Limited, Accommodation and Food Services Activities, Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £47,294.50 to 180 workers - call in

- Mulcroft Limited, Accommodation and Food Services Activities, Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £24,401.52 to 624 workers.

- Queenscourt Limited, Accommodation and Food Services Activities, Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £21,555.09 to 515 workers.

- Northgate Fast Food Limited, Accommodation and Food Services Activities, Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £18,083.84 to 485 workers.

- Killamarsh Village Day Nursery and Pre-School Limited, Sheffield, S21, failed to pay £4,180.95 to 9 workers.

- S.P.Q. Ltd, Accommodation and Food Services Activities, Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £2,423.59 to 103 workers.