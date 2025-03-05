A housing developer has issued an update on a £40m ‘Center Parcs’ estate in Sheffield green belt after a planning application was delayed.

David Cross of Sky-House said they aimed to submit plans for Loxley Valley to Sheffield City Council this month.

He said the proposal for 60 houses on the 70-acre former Hepworth Refractories site by the River Loxley had been tweaked following advice from consultants including ecologists, landscape architects, archaeologists and city planners.

But the project was “100 per cent on.”

It comes as a £54m plan for homes in Fulwood, Sheffield, has been delayed following widespread objections.

David Cross of Sky-House with an image of the Loxley Valley development | National World/ Sky-House

Unveiled in March last year, Mr Cross said they had consulted widely. A planning application was originally due to be submitted in November.

Mr Cross said: “The main changes from the public consultation is just the layout has been adjusted to take less land and the mix and types have shuffled around. The new community heart is now at the entrance off Rowell Lane rather than in the middle of the site.”

Hepworth ceased operations in Loxley almost 40 years ago and trees have grown up among 20 crumbling buildings.

Sky House wants to build Center Parcs-style homes in the Loxley Valley. | other

A previous plan for 300 homes faced huge opposition before a planning inspector upheld Sheffield Council’s decision to refuse permission.

Sky-House and landowner Patrick Properties hope their scheme will strike a balance between redeveloping a brownfield site, meeting housing demand and protecting the environment.

Mr Cross previously said the homes would be one to five-bed and cost from £150,000 to £1.5m, with 10 valued at £1m or more.

He said it was closest in design to Center Parcs, with low density single-storey homes and small unfenced gardens in a woodland setting, like the popular resorts.

The propsoal also includes a community centre, cafe bar, sports facilities, footpaths and ponds open to the public and “a few small holiday lets.” Developers would also make a contribution to off-site affordable housing.

Mr Cross said if approved, the project would start with a £5m clean up of the site between Loxley Road, Rowell Lane and Storrs Bridge Lane.