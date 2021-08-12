Council and MP relieved after inspector blocks hundreds of new homes in Sheffield's green belt

Sheffield Council won its case against Patrick Properties who wanted to develop the former Hepworth’s factory site along the River Loxley in the green belt.

The plans were overwhelmingly refused by councillors a year ago, supported by officers’ advice, but Patrick Properties appealed.

After a three week hearing, inspector Martin Whitehead ruled that the development would substantially harm green belt countryside, was in breach of national planning policy and would damage the special character of the Loxley Valley, an important “green corridor” that required safeguarding.

A planning inspector has refused to allow up to 300 homes to be built on the former Hepworth\'s site in the Loxley Valley

The case was the one of the biggest planning inquiries the city has ever been involved in, with more than 1,000 objections.

The council’s planning, ecology and landscape teams worked tirelessly to present a strong case, along with Campaign to Protect Rural England, Friends of Loxley Valley and the South Yorkshire Bat Group.

Deputy Council Leader Julie Grocutt said: “This is a very significant decision for such an important green belt site.

“We declined the original application for many reasons and are pleased that the planning inspector has recognised this and agrees with our decision.

“The site is not only an unsustainable location for housing, but a development of this kind would have threatened many protected species and habitats.

“It’s a fine example of organisations working together for the benefit of the city, our natural environment and our shared ambitions for sustainability and conservation.

“We recently supported the declaration of a nature emergency in Sheffield, and this case demonstrates our commitment to upholding our responsibilities to reverse the decline we are seeing.

“It is a hugely important step towards not only protecting but enhancing and nurturing our natural species and habitats and I hope that this sends a message about our requirements for future planning applications.”

The South Yorkshire Bat group played a significant role in the case with volunteers spending many hours protecting the bats.

Eight different species of bats use the Loxley Valley to commute from habitats in the peak district to the city and live alongside badgers, reptiles, rare birds, deer, hedgehogs and possibly otters.

Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake, who had also objected, said it was fantastic news.

“This is a huge credit to the great work of Friends of the Loxley Valley and Campaign to Protect Rural England.

“It was a huge source of concern for hundreds of people, who were rightly worried about the impact the development would have on the local area and precious countryside.

“We should be protecting and expanding our green spaces for all to enjoy not building on important green corridors.

“The strength of community opposition to this development has been clear since the beginning, so I am overjoyed that the inspector found in the community’s favour.

“This should give hope to other communities across the country, fighting to protect green spaces and uphold local decision making.”