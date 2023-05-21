Mark Jenkinson auctioneers is holding an online property sale on Wednesday and there are plenty of bargains to be had.
The long-standing salesroom has 35 lots up for grabs on Wednesday May 24. Bidding starts at 9am and concludes from 12 noon onwards - but make sure you are registered first. The firm gives a guide price, which it explains is an indication of the seller's minimum acceptable price. The reserve price is the figure below which the auctioneer cannot sell. It is not disclosed and remains confidential between seller and the auctioneer. Both the guide price and the reserve price can be subject to change up to and including the day of the auction.
1. Durham Ox
The former Durham Ox pub on Cricket Inn Road is in a 'very poor state of repair and care should be taken whilst on site'. Guide Price: £150,000 Photo: .
2. Duke of Norfolk's former estate office
6 & 8 St. James Street, Sheffield city centre. Guide Price: £400,000-£425,000
An outstanding city centre freehold, comprising an attractive Grade II listed building, dating from the mid 19th Century, originally a private dwelling but more recently the estate office. The building retains many period features and has gated courtyard parking and former two storey interlinked cottages at the rear. The accommodation amounts to 337 sqm (3,627 sqft) NIFA over three levels with extensive basement including a vaulted cellar and a more recent propose built secure store. Photo: ,
3. Toll Bar Cottage
Toll Bar Cottage 189 Burngreave Road. Guide Price: £95,000 Plus
A charming stone built Grade II listed cottage located opposite Abbeyfield Park in tis convenient area of the city. The accommodation requires general upgrading and stands in a good size plot with possible room to extend. Photo: .
4. Harcourt Road
84 Harcourt Road, Crookesmoor. Guide Price: £350,000 Plus
A substantial stone fronted seven bedroom end of terrace licenced HMO in this prime letting location, a short walk from the University campus, Crookes Valley park and amenities in Broomhill. The property was reroofed last year in addition to a new kitchen and appliances, both at considerable expense. The accommodation is let to 7 at rents equivalent to £32,396pa increasing to £34,216pa from the 4th July and has the potential to enhance the income by utilising two unlet rooms. Photo: .