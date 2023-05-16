Sheffield Houses: £160,000 modern home in Parson Cross development is 'first time buyer's dream'
A modern semi-detached home in Parson Cross, Sheffield for sale on the local housing market has hit the popular property site, Zoopla.
The home, found on Falstaff Road, is just a stone’s throw away from Parson Cross Park and a short drive from Meadowhall. The estate agents, Pinkey Properties, have described it as a “first time buyer’s dream”.
The accommodation is split over two floors, with a good sized garden to the rear. As you enter into the hall, you will see the stairs directly ahead of you and a door to the lounge to your right.
The lounge is plenty big enough for numerous pieces of furniture and a door to the rear of the room then leads through to the kitchen/diner. The modern kitchen space gives access to the “low maintenance” rear garden, which has a paved seating area at the far end.
Upstairs, you will find the two bedrooms and a bathroom. The bedroom at the front of the house is the largest, though both rooms have enough space for a double bed.