Sheffield Houses: £160,000 modern home in Parson Cross development is 'first time buyer's dream'

A modern semi-detached home in Parson Cross, Sheffield for sale on the local housing market has hit the popular property site, Zoopla.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th May 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:37 BST

The home, found on Falstaff Road, is just a stone’s throw away from Parson Cross Park and a short drive from Meadowhall. The estate agents, Pinkey Properties, have described it as a “first time buyer’s dream”.

The accommodation is split over two floors, with a good sized garden to the rear. As you enter into the hall, you will see the stairs directly ahead of you and a door to the lounge to your right.

The lounge is plenty big enough for numerous pieces of furniture and a door to the rear of the room then leads through to the kitchen/diner. The modern kitchen space gives access to the “low maintenance” rear garden, which has a paved seating area at the far end.

Upstairs, you will find the two bedrooms and a bathroom. The bedroom at the front of the house is the largest, though both rooms have enough space for a double bed.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This £170,000 home is just a short distance away from Parson Cross Park and Meadowhall.

1. Falstaff Road, Parson Cross

This £170,000 home is just a short distance away from Parson Cross Park and Meadowhall. Photo: Zoopla

The lounge is found at the front of the property.

2. Lounge

The lounge is found at the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen has an array of modern finishings.

3. Kitchen/diner

The kitchen has an array of modern finishings. Photo: Zoopla

Multi-use spaces like this kitchen/diner are extremely popular in modern home design.

4. Kitchen/diner

Multi-use spaces like this kitchen/diner are extremely popular in modern home design. Photo: Zoopla

