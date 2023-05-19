News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'must see' £1,995,000 home on one of Sheffield's most sought-after roads

A large six bedroom Sheffield home on one of the city’s most sought-after streets has hit the property market for just shy of £2million.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 19th May 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:15 BST

Located on Whirlow Park Road in Whirlow, this house has over 5,700 sq ft of space, not including the “breathtaking” rear gardens. The accommodation – including six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a home office, games room and gym – is spread over three spacious floors.

On the extensive ground floor, a large entrance hall offers access to the office, living room, stairs and open plan kitchen/diner. This kitchen space is the hub of this home and is very bright, benefitting from bi-folding doors to the rear.

A formal dining room, snug and utility room are accessible from this kitchen, with the utility room leading through to further storage space and the double garage.

The first floor features four of the six bedrooms, one of which is being used as a gym. In the centre of this floor is the master suite, which has a large bedroom space, a lengthy dressing room providing access to a fancy en-suite, and balcony access.

A bedroom to the rear of this floor also has an en-suite, and a well-equipped family bathroom is found near the top of the stairs. The bedroom/gym is next door to this bathroom, but provides further access to the games room above the garage.

The second floor is slight smaller than the two further down, it has two double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, with a landing in the centre. There is eaves space at the front and rear of this floor.

If you like the look of this house and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

This Sheffield home is for sale for just shy of £2,000,000.

1. 'Breathtaking' garden

This Sheffield home is for sale for just shy of £2,000,000. Photo: Zoopla

The house is found in Whirlow, on one of Sheffield's most sought-after roads.

2. Whirlow

The house is found in Whirlow, on one of Sheffield's most sought-after roads. Photo: Zoopla

This kitchen/diner is the hub of this home.

3. Kitchen/diner

This kitchen/diner is the hub of this home. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen has large doors leading onto an elevated patio area.

4. Bright interior

The kitchen has large doors leading onto an elevated patio area. Photo: Zoopla

