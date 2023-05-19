A large six bedroom Sheffield home on one of the city’s most sought-after streets has hit the property market for just shy of £2million.

Located on Whirlow Park Road in Whirlow, this house has over 5,700 sq ft of space, not including the “breathtaking” rear gardens. The accommodation – including six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a home office, games room and gym – is spread over three spacious floors.

On the extensive ground floor, a large entrance hall offers access to the office, living room, stairs and open plan kitchen/diner. This kitchen space is the hub of this home and is very bright, benefitting from bi-folding doors to the rear.

A formal dining room, snug and utility room are accessible from this kitchen, with the utility room leading through to further storage space and the double garage.

The first floor features four of the six bedrooms, one of which is being used as a gym. In the centre of this floor is the master suite, which has a large bedroom space, a lengthy dressing room providing access to a fancy en-suite, and balcony access.

A bedroom to the rear of this floor also has an en-suite, and a well-equipped family bathroom is found near the top of the stairs. The bedroom/gym is next door to this bathroom, but provides further access to the games room above the garage.

The second floor is slight smaller than the two further down, it has two double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, with a landing in the centre. There is eaves space at the front and rear of this floor.

If you like the look of this house and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

