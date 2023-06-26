News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 22 photographs showing the devastating summer floods in 2007

Sheffield has been basking in a heatwave for weeks but the summer of 2007 was much different – as these photographs show.
By Jane Salt
Published 26th Jun 2023, 08:55 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 08:56 BST

Two people were swept to their deaths as the whole of South Yorkshire was devastated by torrential rain and the worst floods in living memory.

Thousands of people were forced from their homes as rain started falling on June 25, 2007, causing severe flooding as rivers burst their banks.

An estimated £1bn of damage was caused as floodwater wrecked homes and businesses.

Meadowhall shopping centre was among those affected.

Meadowhall shopping centre flooded

1. Meadowhall

Meadowhall shopping centre flooded Photo: Steve Ellis

Firefighters help an elderly man to safety in Ecclesfield

2. Rescue

Firefighters help an elderly man to safety in Ecclesfield Photo: Steve Ellis

People and traffic struggle through the Wicker during the floods

3. Wicker

People and traffic struggle through the Wicker during the floods Photo: Roger Nadal

Helicopters plucked people from rooftops in Brightside due to the floods

4. Helicopter

Helicopters plucked people from rooftops in Brightside due to the floods Photo: Dennis Lound

