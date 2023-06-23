Campaigners are calling for Sheffield’s best-loved path to be reopened almost four years after it was swept away in floods.

Calls are growing for repairs to the Five Weirs Walk beside the River Don, the ‘jewel in the crown’ of the city’s walks. Stretching five miles from Lady’s Bridge in the city centre to Meadowhall, it has a unique mix of history, industry and nature and takes an often picturesque and hidden route behind factories.

It also connects with Tinsley Canal, creating the popular Blue Loop circular route back to the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Walk opened after 20 years of work and features archways, signs and information boards detailing the East End’s proud manufacturing history. But a 150-yard section close to Washford Bridge on Attercliffe Road was swept away in 2019 and has been shut ever since. Users currently have to detour for half-a-mile on unsigned roads.

The flood damaged walkway near Washford bridge on Attercliffe Road.

Simon Ogden, convener for Sheffield Waterways Strategy Group, said many supporters and local councillors had been pressing the council to carry out urgent repairs but a “failure to do this promptly” had resulted in more damage.

He added: “We accept that council funds are already very stretched, but quoting hugely over-complex and over-priced estimates from Amey have not helped reach a deliverable solution. We believe that a low-tech, lower cost repair is possible and that funding could be raised on a partnership basis, as for the original construction 30 years ago.”

It is understood council contractor Amey has quoted more than £1m for repairs. But Brendon Wittram, managing director of the River Stewardship Company, said they could do ‘nature-based’ repairs for about £500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a company we have been caring for the river in the Attercliffe area for the last 15 years. The trail is a wonderful resource for Sheffield and allows people to connect with the river and between us, the council and the other interested parties we hope it will be possible to devise a solution.”

Coun Richard Williams, chair of Sheffield City Council’s communities, parks and leisure committee, said they had recently taken over as custodians of the Five Weirs Walk and despite their being no funding for repairs they were reviewing the situation.

The Friends of the Blue Loop cleaned the entrance to the closed section in May.

In a Facebook post they wrote: "Why bother?’ we hear you ask. We think it should still be looked after despite being closed - plus it’s a reminder to the powers that be (you know who you are) that we still miss it and would like to see it reinstated asap!”

Simon Geller, of cycling charity Sustrans, said recently: “The 5WW is a transport route, an important corridor for wildlife, and an opportunity for people to visit important sites of local history. It would be a real tragedy if a route of such value to the city was left to deteriorate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Richard Williams, chair of the city council’s communities, parks and leisure committee, said: “Estimated costs of the works are significant and unfortunately there is no funding allocated to resolve these issues nor definitive timescales for any improvement works.

Simon Ogden, convener for Sheffield Waterways Strategy Group said many supporters and local councillors had been pressing the council to carry out urgent repairs but a “failure to do this promptly” had resulted in more damage.