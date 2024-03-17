There is a host of building work taking place at any one time in Sheffield - but there are also some plots and projects that are quiet, stalled or stuck.
This list includes landmark buildings and prominent spaces that could one day help transform the city. At present there's nothing to see on the ground, but for some at least that is set to change. Others we just don't know.
1. Sheffield developments
It would be great to see an exciting future for all of these buildings and projects in Sheffield.
2. Vista
This £20m student block by the bus station on Pond Street will consist of 218 apartments and 13 studios. Originally slated for completion ahead of the September 2022 academic year, its future is uncertain.
3. Laurel Works.
This £50m development of 268 upmarket flats on Nursery Street was granted permission in 2019. Developers Brickland say they hope to be on site this summer.
4. Meadowhall
Mega-mall co-owner British Land announced a push into warehousing as online sales soared. The 2020 plan was to use 13-acres of empty land in the River Don District to the south of the centre. A British Land spokesperson said they were still looking for a ‘pre-let’ - a confirmed occupier - before starting work.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.