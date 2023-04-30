Residents and visitors are being urged to shake out their picnic blankets and settle in to watch a big screen broadcasting live events from Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace.

The Lord Mayor’s Coronation Party will also feature Paddington the Movie and street entertainment before and after the crowning, including Be Prepared Girl Guides, Around the World with Phileas Fogg, Elton Wrong and Cake Ladies. There will also be a ‘Wheel of Succession’ on Pinstone Street, the city council says, while many bars and restaurants will also be getting involved, creating a ‘patriotic and celebratory atmosphere throughout the city centre and beyond’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday May 7, The Coronation Concert, featuring top pop stars will be shown on the big screen live from Windsor Castle. Before the concert starts, there'll be free screening of Paddington 2 and The Kid Who Would Be King. In addition to the Peace Garden plans, Sheffield City Council is also encouraging communities to organise their own street party and says it will support this wherever possible with road closures.

Sheffield's Peace Gardens will turn red, white and blue for a two-day coronation celebration of food, entertainment, pageantry - and Paddington Bear.