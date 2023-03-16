King’s coronation: Sheffield to host huge celebration with live bands and big screen

Sheffield Council is planning a party in the Peace Gardens to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The city centre site will be decked out in red, white and blue on Saturday, May 6.

Festivities will include a stage with brass and swing bands playing a range of genres, street entertainers and activities.

Final timings are yet to be confirmed but the event is expected to run between 11am and 6pm.

King Charles III visiting Leeds. Sheffield Council is planning a party in the Peace Gardens to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. Date: 8th November 2022. Picture James Hardisty.

In a report revealing the plans, council officers said: “The coronation will be a once in a lifetime experience and a chance to celebrate a day history is made.

“The focus of the day will be to encourage people to enjoy the spectacle of the coronation.”

They added: “For many, the coronation will be a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence and we want to create a positive ‘where were you when…’ memory. At a time when many citizens of the city are dealing with the cost of living crisis, this is an opportunity to provide them with a positive experience.”

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is encouraging communities to have street parties by relaxing road closure rules and making residents aware of available support and guidance.

There are also plans for a series of events commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II such as an exhibition in the Winter Gardens of the books of condolence and a tree planting ceremony.