Sheffield City Hall: Concertgoer steams at carbon footprint of ice cream from Cornwall
A concert-goer has criticised the carbon footprint of ice creams on sale at the City Hall - with one brand made 300 miles away in Cornwall.
Jeremy Biggin was attending Tony Blackburn’s ‘Sounds of the 60’s when he went to buy treats in the interval.
He found tubs of Beechdean from High Wycombe, 150 miles away, and Kelly’s from Bodmin 315 miles away.
Most Popular
-
1
Meadowhall Sheffield: Bosses give update on talks with potential occupier for giant Debenhams unit
-
2
Miller & Carter: Work starts on 20-bed Innkeeper's Lodge and Steakhouse restaurant in Sheffield city centre
-
3
Cole Brothers Sheffield: New future for former John Lewis department store is confirmed
-
4
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Crisis-hit site 'could close at end of October'
-
5
Cost of living crisis: Sheffield shopkeeper forced to take second job to make ends meet as costs spiral
Mr Biggin said the venue - and all Sheffield City Trust sites - should sell local ice cream to reduce pollution, conserve resources and benefit firms that pay local taxes, like Our Cow Molly in Dungworth.
He said: “Sheffield City Trust should be ashamed of themselves. Where was the finest Sheffield ice cream from Our Cow Molly? Its home is all of seven miles from Sheffield.
“‘Buy Local’ should be the mantra.”
Stuart Ridley, head of marketing at Sheffield City Trust, said the lowest price was top priority to keep the support they received from the council to a minimum.
He added: “We completely understand the customer raising the issue regarding local sourcing.
“As a proudly Sheffield-based organisation, the issue of locality is recognised within our purchasing decision framework. Where appropriate for our requirements, we do prioritise the use of local suppliers.
“We are also cognisant of the need to operate our organisation as efficiently as possible; to keep support from Sheffield City Council, and therefore local taxpayers, to a minimum.
“To ensure we get the best value for money, we undertake an open procurement process for large multi-year contractual agreements, such as catering supply.”
The current arrangement was with wholesale ice-cream supplier Hulleys, based in Sheffield, he added.