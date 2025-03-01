A Sheffield chip shop has been handed a ‘zero’ food hygiene rating after the latest round of inspections.

The Man Friday chippy, on Shoreham Street, close to Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium, was given its latest rating, the lowest possible, at the end of January, but still has some very positive reviews on Trip Advisor.

It is included in the latest update of the official Food Standards Agency figures.

The agency says their last inspection at the venue was on January 22.

The Man Friday chip shop, on Shoreham Street has been given a zero rating by the Food Standards Agency after its latest inspections. Photo: Google | Google

The zero rating for the Man Friday, described as a ‘takeaway/sandwich shop’ in the ratings, was made up of three elements.

The rating for hygienic food handling was assessed as ‘major improvement necessary’.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene was assessed as ‘generally satisfactory’.

Management of food safety was rated as ‘major improvement necessary’.

However, despite the low rating, the chip shop has good reviews on Trip Advisor.

One, rating it five out of five, stated: “Best chips hands down cooked right in front of you fresh staff are very nice and friendly. Come here every lunch.”

Another wrote: “Stopped in on our way to the football at Bramall Lane. Usual chip shop food on offer, which was very tasty and reasonably priced. The couple who run the shop were a right pair of characters, and it is worth visiting just to listen to them. I wish that there were more establishments like this about.”

Google reviews rates it as 4.3 out of five, with many praising its chicken curry and chips.

The Food Standards Agency ratings system awards marks between zero and five.

A ‘zero’ assessment comes with the note ‘urgent improvement necessary’. A ‘five’ rating comes with the note ‘very good’.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times, says the FSA.

The assessment includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities, and how food safety is managed

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

The rating shows how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection. The ratings can be found online and on stickers which are displayed at business premises. The back of the sticker and the online rating will also show the date of the inspection by the local authority’s food safety officer.