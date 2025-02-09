Sheffield food hygiene: 15 restaurants, cafes and clubs celebrate great new scores after inspections

By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

A number of Sheffield restaurants, takeaways and clubs have received brand new food hygiene ratings.

Food establishments in the city have continued to have a very successful month for food hygiene.

In January, The Star shared a list of more than a dozen eateries that had been given the maximum food hygiene score - five.

This week, another 15 businesses have had inspection results published and it is even more good news for them.

Look through our gallery below to see which Sheffield businesses have received the best scores.

All food hygiene ratings in this gallery are correct at the time of writing. The Food Standards Agency regularly re-inspect businesses and the latest results can be found on the FSA website.

Sheffield City Hall on Barker's Pool has been given a rating of five.

1. Sheffield City Hall

Sheffield City Hall on Barker's Pool has been given a rating of five. | Submit Photo: Submitted

Hillsborough Leisure Centre has been given a five by food hygiene inspectors.

2. Hillsborough Leisure Centre

Hillsborough Leisure Centre has been given a five by food hygiene inspectors. | Google

The Subway on Burncross Road in Chapeltown has been given a five.

3. Subway, Burncross Road

The Subway on Burncross Road in Chapeltown has been given a five. | Google

Holme Lane Deli has a food hygiene rating of 5.

4. Holme Lane Deli

Holme Lane Deli has a food hygiene rating of 5. | Google

