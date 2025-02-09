Food establishments in the city have continued to have a very successful month for food hygiene.

In January, The Star shared a list of more than a dozen eateries that had been given the maximum food hygiene score - five.

This week, another 15 businesses have had inspection results published and it is even more good news for them.

Look through our gallery below to see which Sheffield businesses have received the best scores.

All food hygiene ratings in this gallery are correct at the time of writing. The Food Standards Agency regularly re-inspect businesses and the latest results can be found on the FSA website.

1 . Sheffield City Hall Sheffield City Hall on Barker's Pool has been given a rating of five. | Submit Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Hillsborough Leisure Centre Hillsborough Leisure Centre has been given a five by food hygiene inspectors. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Subway, Burncross Road The Subway on Burncross Road in Chapeltown has been given a five. | Google Photo Sales