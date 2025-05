The ratings include seven popular chain restaurants and takeaways including Wagamama, Pizza Express and Pret a Manger.

The following ratings have been given to 32 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Rated 5: Bartlett Mitchell Ltd & M&S Thorncliffe at Unit 8, Brookdale Road, Thorncliffe Park Estate, Chapeltown; rated on February 12

Rated 5: Fuego 1987 at 73-101 Neepsend Lane, Sheffield; rated on February 12

Rated 5: Advance Intelligent Supply Chain - Staff Canteen at 6 Cowley Way, Sheffield; rated on February 11

Rated 5: Townes Cake & Bread at 26a Campo Lane, Sheffield; rated on February 5

Rated 5: T/A Shinwari Cuisine Limited at 261 Staniforth Road, Sheffield; rated on February 4

Rated 5: Sodexo Ltd at Deer Park, 100-108 Norfolk Park Road, Sheffield; rated on February 3

Rated 5: South Street Kitchen at 19-20 South Street, Norfolk Park, Sheffield; rated on February 3

Rated 5: Caffe Tassili at 2 Nursery Street, Sheffield; rated on February 1

Rated 5: Neepsend Social Club & Canteen at Unit 2, 92 Burton Road, Sheffield; rated on February 1

Rated 5: The Old Workshop at 10 Hicks Street, Sheffield; rated on February 1

Rated 5: The Rose & Crown at 15 Bankfield Lane, Sheffield; rated on February 1

Rated 5: Sheffield Wednesday Training Ground at Former Sheffield Wednesday Fc Training Ground, Middlewood Road, Sheffield; rated on January 31

Rated 5: Koko Restaurant Ltd at 503 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield; rated on January 30

Rated 5: Kyoyu at Cambridge Street Collective, 32-34 Cambridge Street, Sheffield; rated on January 30

Rated 5: Peaks Snooker at Lescar Buildings, Lescar Lane, Sheffield; rated on January 30

Rated 5: Secret Cake Cafe at 97 Mary Street, Sheffield; rated on January 30

Rated 5: Five Guys at 3b The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield; rated on January 29

Rated 5: Pizza Express at 54b The Oasis Meadowhall Cent, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield; rated on January 29

Rated 5: Vue Cinema at Vue Cinema The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield; rated on January 29

Rated 5: Wagamama at 54a The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield; rated on January 29

Rated 5: Cafe Massarella at 41 To 44 Park Lane Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield; rated on January 28

Rated 5: Dukes in the Park at Centre In The Park Norfolk Heritage Park, Guildford Avenue, Sheffield; rated on January 28

Rated 5: Home Office Vulcan House at Vulcan House, 6 Millsands, Sheffield; rated on January 28

Rated 5: Maveli Restaurant at 223 Glossop Road, Sheffield; rated on January 27

Rated 5: The Hop Coffee at 205-207 Crookes Valley Road, Sheffield; rated on January 27

Rated 5: The Nottingham House at 164 Whitham Road, Sheffield; rated on January 27

Rated 5: Harvester Meadowhall at 13 The Oasis Meadowhall Centr, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield; rated on January 25

Rated 5: The Wildcard Bar & Grill at 844 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield; rated on January 22

Rated 5: Handsworth Junior Sporting Club at Olivers Mount, Sheffield; rated on January 21

Rated 5: Bao Mesters at Salt, Green Lane, Shalesmoor, Sheffield; rated on January 17

Rated 5: Pret a Manger - Sheffield City Centre at 35 Cambridge Street, Sheffield; rated on January 7

Rated 2: Coffee Boo at 552-554 Langsett Road, Sheffield; rated on January 10

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Rated 5: Four Leaf at 53-59 West Street, City Centre, Sheffield; rated on February 12

Rated 5: The Crown Inn at Crown Inn, Albert Road, Heeley, Sheffield; rated on February 5

Rated 5: Ship Inn at 312 Shalesmoor, Sheffield; rated on January 29

Rated 5: The Ball Inn at 171-173 Crookes, Sheffield; rated on January 28

Rated 5: The Punchbowl at 236 Crookes, Sheffield; rated on January 28

Rated 5: Steel Foundry at 12 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield; rated on January 25

Rated 5: Box at The Gaumont Building, 1 Burgess Street, Sheffield; rated on January 7

Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:

Rated 5: Juice World at 21a Carlisle Street, Sheffield; rated on February 12

Rated 5: Heeley Tandoori at 33 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield; rated on February 5

Rated 5: Royal Fish Bar Ltd at 57 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield; rated on February 5

Rated 5: Fanoush at 105/109 London Road, Sheffield; rated on January 30

Rated 5: KFC at 9 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield; rated on January 29

Rated 5: Dos Amigos at 96-98 The Dale, Sheffield; rated on January 28

Rated 5: Greggs PLC (Drive Thru) at Unit N Meadowhall Retail Park, Attercliffe Common, Sheffield; rated on January 28

Rated 5: Pizza Kasra at 956 Gleadless Road, Sheffield; rated on January 28

Rated 5: Pontus at 65 Baslow Road, Sheffield; rated on January 22

Rated 5: Krispy Kod at 365 Staniforth Road, Sheffield; rated on January 20

Rated 5: Sun House Takeaway Ltd at 267 Fulwood Road, Sheffield; rated on January 9

Inspectors have clearly been doing the rounds in the Meadowhall shopping centre as a number of the chain locations are found there.

Additionally, a new cafe in Sheffield city centre received its first rating since opening.

All scores in this article are correct at the time of writing. See the food standards agency website for the latest ratings.

