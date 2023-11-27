A Chinese takeaway praised by customers for its "tasty" food and "excellent" value has been given a series of recommendations to upgrade its food hygiene standards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lee’s Chinese Takeaway, on Delves Road, in Hackenthorpe, received a two-star food hygiene rating at its most recent inspection, on September 18 2023.

The breakdown of the inspection found that the food hygiene and safety standards were 'generally satisfactory', the structural compliance standards were noted as 'improvement necessary', and confidence in management was 'generally satisfactory'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A food hygiene officer from Sheffield City Council carried out an inspection on September 18, and a re-visit on September 20. A Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed the inspector’s findings.

Lee's Chinese Takeaway has received high praise from its customers, but an inspector has made some recommendations to improve its food hygiene standards.

In a report dated October 10, the inspector listed a number of works that required completion at the takeaway in order for it to be compliant with food hygiene laws.

This included updating the food handlers' food hygiene knowledge. The inspector said: "Given the conditions found at the time of inspection and the need to close the premises to undertake a deep clean, it is considered by the visiting officer that the food hygiene knowledge held by the food handlers needs to be updated."

They added that food handlers are recommended to hold a Level 2 food hygiene and safety qualification, and owners/managers/head chefs to hold a Level 3 qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recommendations were also made regarding 'hazard analysis and critical control points'. The inspector noted that a documented system that was in place at the premises had not been updated 'for quite some time'. This needed to be updated.

The hygiene officer said: "At the time of inspection, you were not putting in place effective controls to ensure food safety, especially regarding cleaning effectively, the management of your waste and food being stored at the correct legal temperature."

It was found that there was 'good progress' made between September 18 and September 20 in regards to the cleanliness of the premises, but the inspector said that "this must be continually improved". They said that the floor had a build up of grease to it and urged staff to pay attention to all work surfaces, equipment and hand contact surfaces.

It was found that dirty cloths were present on food surfaces being used to clean down and mop up spillages. The inspector said: "Cloths must be kept clean, disinfected and replaced frequently and washed on the hottest setting in a washing machine."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some repairs needed to be made to the wash hand basin, which was 'dirty with mould growth'. The inspector said: "Replace the seal and maintain the wash hand basin in a clean and hygienic condition, disinfect the taps frequently."

It was also 'strongly advised' that the premises do not make 'free from' pledges in regards to allergens, due to the 'risks found regarding the cleanliness of the premises'. A free allergen training course run by the Food Standards Agency was recommended to food handlers.