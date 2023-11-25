Inspectors have been busy checking Sheffield's pubs are serving their grub in line with food hygiene laws.

Whether you’re looking for a pint and a proper pork pie, or a delicious Sunday lunch with all the trimmings, we want to be confident that our food has been prepared, cooked and served in a clean and hygienic manner.

The Food Standards Agency set up the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme to help customers make informed decisions about where they choose to eat out or purchase food by giving clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.

During an inspection, an environmental health officer will look at three areas - Compliance with food hygiene and safety procedures; compliance with structural requirements; and confidence in management/control procedures.

An establishment is then given an overall score of zero to five, with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law, and zero meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

As we approach the final month of the year, we have looked at all the 23 pubs, clubs and bars in the city centre that have been given a new hygiene rating in 2023 and listed them below to help you make informed decisions.

All of the following venues have been registered as a food business with Sheffield City Council. Data has been sourced from the Food Standards Agency and is correct as of November 22 2023.

New hygiene ratings These are all the pubs, clubs and bars in Sheffield that have been inspected by environmental health officers in 2023.

99 Mary Street - 5 stars 99 Mary Street, on 99 Mary Street, in Sheffield City Centre, was handed a five-star food hygiene rating on June 28 2023.

The Beehive - 5 stars The Beehive pub on West Street in Sheffield city centre was awarded a five-star food hygiene rating at its latest inspection on June 28 2023.