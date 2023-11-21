An Indian restaurant in Sheffield has been awarded a higher rating after a 1 out of 5 food hygiene inspection.

Almas Indian Brasserie, on High Street in Dore, has been acknowledged for its notable improvements in food safety and hygiene standards following an inspection earlier this month.

Almas had previously been handed a 1 star food hygiene rating by health inspectors at Sheffield City Council on July 18 2023. ‘Major improvement’ was needed in how food safety was managed and documented, and improvement was also necessary for its food hygiene and safety.

Following an inspection on November 14 2023, the establishment was found to have made substantial improvements and awarded the highest score possible. The full breakdown of the inspection has not yet been published by the Food Standards Agency.

The management at Almas said: “As of 14th November, we have had another random food and safety inspection by Sheffield City Council and are delighted to confirm we are rated 5 out of 5.

“We wish to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude for your kind words and continued support for over 25 years. We look forward to welcoming our guests, old and new!”