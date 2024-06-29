Sheffield jobs: New Hilton hotel near Sheffield United's Bramall Lane to create 100 jobs - how to apply
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ‘DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City’ is set to open in August 2024 after a multi-million pound revamp of the old Copthorne Hotel, which closed four years ago.
The venue is said to have a vision “to establish the leading upscale hotel in the city” and bosses have confirmed it will create over 100 jobs.
James McDevitt, general manager of the new hotel, said: "The opening of the hotel represents a significant milestone for us, and it's with great excitement that we look forward to welcoming a new team.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
“We are not just looking to fill positions; we're looking to assemble a team of professionals who share our passion for exceptional hospitality. As a team, we'll all play vital roles in creating memorable experiences for our guests.”
Hilton will be hosting two recruitment days over the coming week in hopes prospective employees will come and learn a little more about role opportunities.
Positions include restaurant and bar manager, chef, receptionist, room attendant, food and beverage assistant, and more.
The recruitment events will take place on Sunday, June 30, between 12pm and 4pm at Sheffield United’s 1889 Director’s Suite on Cherry Street, and on Wednesday, July 3, from 10am to 2pm at Sheffield United’s International Bar on John Street.
Prospective applicants are urged to bring their CV and proof of eligibility to work in the UK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.