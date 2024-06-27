The ‘DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City’ on Bramall Lane is set to open in August after a multi-million pound revamp of the Copthorne Hotel which closed four years ago following a High Court battle.

The new venue has a vision ‘to establish the leading upscale hotel in the city’. Some 120 jobs will be created. It is accepting reservations from August 23, with rooms costing between £88 and £208 for one night for two people.

The hotel was reacquired by the Sheffield United Football Club in July 2020 as part of the reunification of properties under Prince Abdullah’s sole ownership of the club. It then closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prince Abdullah has since committed to upgrading the club’s portfolio and the hotel re-launch is part of that pledge.

It will have 155 rooms including a penthouse suite. There will be a restaurant, fitness centre and events space for up to 300 people, but no swimming pool. And parking will be restricted on match days.

Parking will cost an extra £15, while pets weighing up to 10kg are accepted with an additional £15 charge. A buffet breakfast is described as being available for a fee too.

In April, The Star reported a licensing application had been submitted to Sheffield City Council by SUFC Hotel Ltd.

The application is for 24-hour opening and supply of alcohol on the premises, seven days a week; late night refreshment indoors from 11pm to 5am each day; the provision of boxing or wrestling, and of live music, from 4pm to 11pm each day; and recorded music 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Another new hotel, the Radisson Blu in Sheffield city centre, is due to open on Monday July 1.

Another Hilton stands unfinished in Catcliffe. The £20m venue should have opened last summer but the site fell silent when workers were laid off late last year.

1 . Steel City Ballroom The new, completely refurbished hotel, will feature 155 bedrooms and suites, with a multi-functional events space for up to 250 people, as well as a restaurant and lounge bar. Pictured: the hotels new Steel City Ball Room.Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Bramall Lane The former Copthorne Hotel on Bramall Lane, Sheffield, reopening as a DoubleTree by HiltonPhoto: Google Photo Sales

3 . Bedrooms The new hotel will feature 114 King Guest Rooms, 25 Twin Rooms (pictured), 5 King Sofa Rooms and 8 Accessible Rooms.Photo: DoubleTree Photo Sales