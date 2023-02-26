Roneys on Sharrow Vale Road, established in 1936, closed last year when custom largely dwindled to shoppers buying turkey at Christmas ‘and nothing more’. It was famous for roast pork sandwiches.
Now the shop, on the corner of Hickmott Road, is set to reopen as Nue, a gluten-free cafe including vegetarian and vegan options.
The venture is by the owners of Sardinian restaurant Akentannos which is next door but one.
In a Facebook post, Akentannos said: "We are putting all the effort to do something that is really missing in Sheffield, a wide choice of gluten free delicious desserts and cakes, sandwiches, pizzas, arancini, lasagna and many other delicacies including vegetarian and vegan, to take away or simply eat on the spot.”
Claudia Downs responded: “So excited. Thank you from all coeliacs! Sheffield is definitely missing something like this.”