News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield butcher famous for hot roast pork sandwiches Roneys to be replaced by new venture

A traditional Sheffield butcher which closed after people only visited ‘once a year’ to buy turkey is set to be replaced by a very different venture.

By David Walsh
2 minutes ago

Roneys on Sharrow Vale Road, established in 1936, closed last year when custom largely dwindled to shoppers buying turkey at Christmas ‘and nothing more’. It was famous for roast pork sandwiches.

Now the shop, on the corner of Hickmott Road, is set to reopen as Nue, a gluten-free cafe including vegetarian and vegan options.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The venture is by the owners of Sardinian restaurant Akentannos which is next door but one.

Most Popular
Nue is set to open as a gluten-free cafe including vegetarian and vegan options.

In a Facebook post, Akentannos said: "We are putting all the effort to do something that is really missing in Sheffield, a wide choice of gluten free delicious desserts and cakes, sandwiches, pizzas, arancini, lasagna and many other delicacies including vegetarian and vegan, to take away or simply eat on the spot.”

Claudia Downs responded: “So excited. Thank you from all coeliacs! Sheffield is definitely missing something like this.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Traditional butcher Roneys closed after 86 years when trade largely dropped to turkey sales at Christmas 'and nothing more'.
The old Roney sign advertising roast pork can be seen above Nue, which is opening soon.