A traditional Sheffield butcher which closed after people only visited ‘once a year’ to buy turkey is set to be replaced by a very different venture.

Roneys on Sharrow Vale Road, established in 1936, closed last year when custom largely dwindled to shoppers buying turkey at Christmas ‘and nothing more’. It was famous for roast pork sandwiches.

Now the shop, on the corner of Hickmott Road, is set to reopen as Nue, a gluten-free cafe including vegetarian and vegan options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venture is by the owners of Sardinian restaurant Akentannos which is next door but one.

Nue is set to open as a gluten-free cafe including vegetarian and vegan options.

In a Facebook post, Akentannos said: "We are putting all the effort to do something that is really missing in Sheffield, a wide choice of gluten free delicious desserts and cakes, sandwiches, pizzas, arancini, lasagna and many other delicacies including vegetarian and vegan, to take away or simply eat on the spot.”

Claudia Downs responded: “So excited. Thank you from all coeliacs! Sheffield is definitely missing something like this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditional butcher Roneys closed after 86 years when trade largely dropped to turkey sales at Christmas 'and nothing more'.