Roney's Butchers, on Sharrow Vale Road, which was established in 1936, has become a go-to place for the locals to get fresh, high quality meat. It is famous for its roast pork sandwiches.

The closure was first announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday, May 11, which revealed that it would be having a 'closing everything must go' sale.

The post said: "If only them (sic) customers who come once a year for your turkey came every weekend and Covid, we wouldn't be here now."

Roney's Butchers is closing its doors after 10 years over financial pressure. Picture by Ellen Beardmore

The butchers' director, Craig Bell, explained that the closure was unavoidable as it has been struggling financially, especially after the Covid pandemic.

Moreover, he said the customers who would normally get their turkey supplies for Christmas would only come to his shop once a year, and nothing more.

He said: "No way to continue – people just don't support you. We’ve got wages to pay, electricity to pay.

"A lot of people come and see you once a year to buy turkeys and then they say 'I'll see you next year’. How can you do business like that?"

Roney's Butchers' director Craig Bell said the business has been struggling for a while and made worse by the pandemic.

‘Completely stunned’

Craig said the butchers would sell a few hundred turkeys during the Christmas season but on normal days, it would struggle selling its supplies.

"We can't compete with online shopping too," he said, adding that he is already behind on his mortgages and bank loans.

He added: "We've been in business for 10 years… now trying to get a job or I'll lose my house and everything."

The butchers' loyal customers expressed their disappointment with the closure, with several describing the move as 'absolutely shocking’.

One said: "I am completely stunned this morning. Not sure what to say. Good luck for the future."

A woman said: "Oh no, I'm gobsmacked and totally saddened to hear this news. Where will I go now for the best ever chicken, roast ham and pork pies?"