The Mark Jenkinson auction featured 32 lots for sale including what was described as an outstanding opportunity in the heart of Grenoside village. The detached three-bed bungalow with conservatory on Norfolk Hill had a guide price of £475,000 and sold for £761,000. It is in an area allocated for residential development.

A garage site on Hardwick Crescent, off Psalter Lane, Sheffield, doubled the guide price of £60,000 and sold £128,000. It was described as a rare opportunity in a prime location, with a third derelict garage offering additional potential.

Other properties sold were The Hanover pub, on Clarke Street, Broomhall, which had a guide price of £150,000 and sold for £212,000.

It was described as a prominent pub in the heart of Broomhall, with two ground floor trading areas, two basement rooms, first floor residential accommodation including two bedrooms and an office.

A high profile butchers shop and apartment on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, had a guide price of £350,000 and sold for £356,000. The shop is let to Roneys until November 2024 at £12,720 per annum. A four bed flat above is let until June 2022 at £90 per week per bedroom.

The Midland pub, Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, had a guide price of £425,000 and sold for £465,000. It was described as a substantial public house ready for occupation. Residential accommodation on the upper floors includes four bedrooms.

The Sandwich Stop on Commonside, Sheffield, sold for the guide price of £55,000. In a prominent position, it is in a popular location, let by way of a five-year lease from August 2018 at £4,800 per annum.

An apartment on Oriel Road, Fulwood, had a guide price of £275,000 and sold for £280,000. It was described as an outstanding restoration opportunity - a spacious first floor apartment in a stone built detached on the fringe of Fulwood and overlooking the beautiful Mayfield Valley.

A double fronted Victorian detached family home on Scarsdale Road, Woodseats, had a guide price of £350,000 and sold for £496,000. It has accommodation over four levels, including five or six bedrooms, depending on how the rooms are used. It retains many original features and requires restoration.

A semi-detached house on Bevercotes Road, Firth Park, had a guide price of £100,000 and is available at £110,000. It is described as a traditional bay windowed property in need of complete modernisation.

With two bedrooms, a terrace house on Popple Street, Page Hall, had a guide price of £45,000 and sold for £56,000. It is let at £95 per week by way of an established shorthold tenancy.

For more details visit the Mark Jenkinson website https://www.markjenkinson.co.uk/auctions/ or call 0114 276 0151.

