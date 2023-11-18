The key targets are city breaks, conferences, events, business trips and students -mbut some aren't so sure

Plans to make Sheffield a 'leading' European destination have been met with caution from residents.

The authority has launched a Destination Management Plan to try to increase the £1.35bn-a-year the city already makes from tourism.

The key targets are city breaks, conferences, events, business trips and students.

Sheffield Waterfront Festival at Victoria Quays is a big tourist draw.

It comes after a string of plaudits including Time Out ranking Sheffield as second best spot for a European city break earlier this year.

But James Barnett was among many who couldn’t quite see it.

On The Star’s Facebook page he said: "I mean, I love Sheffield but it’s hardly Paris or Vienna is it?"

Susan Cusworth said: "The city is run down and filthy, I was stood at the bus stop across from the Cathedral and a rat just walked passed me! Less than 3ft away. Maybe the council is going to train the rats to do tricks."

John Worrall also referenced the council: "We are a city that just talks the talk but can never walk the walk. Look at Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester, those cities have forward thinking councils."

Paul Hanks was in darkly humorous mood, referencing the famous nuclear attack film set in Sheffield: "The Threads living history theme park on Fargate is really impressive."

Gareth McGrath was in similar mode: "Just think about it… guided tours round Page Hall, a day out in Rovrum, a day shopping. God help us all."

Wayne Parsons was more practical: "More PUBLIC TOILETS please!"

Philip Cuthbertson added: "Celebrate the music. Celebrate the steel working past. Celebrate the fact we gave football to the world."

Sid Hague reminisced: "Help if we had a local airport....oh wait, we had one."

Courtney Murdoch also suggested a requirement: "Okay, but properly fund public transport first maybe."

Andy Thompson finished off, adding: "Sheffield City Council read the negativity above...it’s all so true...what is coĺlectively so wrong with successive institutions responsible for this 'once great city'?"

Councillor Martin Smith, chair of the economic development and skills committee, said they had an ambitious plan and looked forward to delivering it.