Sheffield and Doncaster accountants Voice & Co snapped up by fast growing Leeds rival Hentons
A Leeds accountants has snapped up a South Yorkshire rival to create a £8m turnover business.
Established in 1990 by Hugh Voice, the 10-strong business joins a company which already employs 11 in Sheffield and 125 nationally, with offices also in York, Thirsk and London.
Hentons managing director, Peter Watson, said it gave them a crucial foothold in Doncaster.
The acquisition of Voice & Co is the fourth by Hentons in the last three years. It acquired Forster Scott of York and London-based entertainment specialist, CC Panayi & Co, in 2018. Last month it acquired London accountancy firm Clayton Stark. Turnover is now almost £9m.
Hugh Voice, said: “Mandy and I are excited that we shall have the support to enable us to take on the new clients that we are gaining. It will also create potential new career opportunities for our team.”