Richard Fidler left HRM PR & Creative ‘by mutual consent’, according to owner Mark Ross.

It came after a four long serving staff moved on, including Simon Waller and Jill Theobold in November and Simon Garlick and Susan Waple in February.

HRM and Redbrik offices are adjacent on Sidney Street. Pic: Google.

In a post on LinkedIn, Mr Fidler said he felt ‘mixed emotions’ but it was time to allow new leadership to shape the future of the firm as it ‘moved closer’ to its parent, The Redbrik Group.

HRM was set up by Martin Ross. On his retirement in 2019 it transferred to son Mark, who set up Redbrik estate agency. He is managing director of the group, which includes other companies.

The new chief executive of HRM is Jen Beal who was land and new homes manager at Redbrik.

Allie Dransfield, of HRM, said the 12-strong PR agency would more closely reflect the Redbrik company culture. The two firms have offices adjacent on Sidney Street.

And despite the departures, there was no overall reduction in headcount due to recruitment. Magazine unLTD was unaffected, she added.

In a post, Mark Ross said: “All at HRM, and the Redbrik Group, would like to wish our outgoing chief executive Richard Fidler all the best for the future and thank him for his most recent six-year stint at HRM. Richard is a great person, and with our shared personal and professional interests, we look forward to seeing him (and possibly working with him as he pursues new ventures) soon.”

