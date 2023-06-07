A Sheffield Aldi is reopening after refurbishment offering outdoor items in its legendary ‘Specialbuys’ aisle - including an electric cool box for £49.99.

The store on Drake House Way, Crystal Peaks, closed on June 2 and reopens after a six-day revamp on Thursday, June 8 with its ‘Aisle of Aldi’ bargains taking centre stage.

Offers include a solar bird bath for £16.99 and a garden sun shade for £9.99. The store also offers more space for British meat and fish, the firm says. And bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle so they don’t get squashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi store manager Nicola Drabble said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

The store on Drake House Way, Crystal Peaks, is reopening after a six-day revamp.

The ‘Aisle of Aldi’ Specialbuy bargains take centre stage in the revamp.

Aldi says the store will have more space and clearer signs to make shopping 'effortless'.