New parking restrictions at a popular Aldi car park in Sheffield are ‘in line’ with the planning conditions, the supermarket giant insists.

A 90-minute parking limit is being introduced at the supermarket on The Common in Ecclesfield, with the maximum stay being enforced by an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system which is being installed there.

Labour councillor Craig Gamble Pugh said some people had raised the issue with him after they saw the new cameras going up. When planning permission for the store was granted, the application had stated how the layout ‘ensures that the car park can function as a local centre car park encouraging linked trips to the other shops and services assisting the viability of the centre as a whole’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gamble Pugh wrote to Sheffield Council’s planning department asking it to check whether any formal planning conditions had been imposed, given people recalled promises of the car park being made ‘freely available’ to residents. The council replied that the matter had been ‘registered as an enforcement case’, with a detailed response expected within 25 days.

The Aldi car park on The Common in Ecclesfield, Sheffield, where parking is being limited to 90 minutes, with the maximum stay to be enforced by a new ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) system

Mr Gamble Pugh told The Star he had taken the matter up as there was a ‘massive problem with parking on our neighbourhood roads’. He said the parking issues were part of wider problems with roads in the area, which suffered from many drivers using the neighbourhood as a ‘rat run’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Aldi spokesperson told The Star: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher, and we are committed to meeting this by making it as easy as possible for customers to shop with us. The car park at our Ecclesfield store will have a 90-minute limit to ensure everyone who wishes to visit the store has the opportunity to do so.”

They added that the car park was primarily for Aldi customers but that it welcomed users who were visiting other local shops and amenities, which was ‘in line’ with the terms of the planning permission granted for the store.