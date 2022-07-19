Coun Maroof Raouf said he was hopeful they would be in place on Little London Road by the end of the week.

The popular rat run has been closed to vehicles at the railway bridge to form part of the Sheaf Valley Cycle route.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concrete blocks are set to be installed on a new Sheffield cycle route after plastic barriers were repeatedly moved.

But it has proved controversial with metal bollards cut, signs sprayed and plastic barriers repeatedly moved - with some thrown into the river - allowing cars to get through again.

Coun Raouf tweeted: “I have asked for concrete blocks and they will be coming soon. It’s taking a bit of time to source said blocks and need to have a specialist vehicle to deliver the blocks and another to put them in place. I’m hopeful they’ll be in by end of week.”

The closure to motor traffic is a six-month trial.

Concrete blocks are set to be installed on a new Sheffield cycle route after plastic barriers were repeatedly moved.

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please

The popular rat run has been closed to vehicles at the railway bridge to form part of the Sheaf Valley Cycle route.