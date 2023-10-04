A takeaway specialising in kebabs, pizzas and curries was found in need of a number of improvements at a recent inspection.

S6 Kebabish, on Dykes Hall Road, in Hillsborough, was given a 2 out of 5 star rating for its food hygiene on July 18, meaning improvement is necessary.

An environmental health officer at Sheffield City Council visited the venue and looked at three key areas during the inspection -

Compliance with food hygiene and safety procedures.

Compliance with structural requirements.

Confidence in management/control procedures.

At the time of inspection, the business was found to be ‘generally satisfactory’ in how it hygienically handled food and how it managed and documented food safety, but the condition of the structure of the premises, including cleanliness and equipment, was marked as ‘improvement necessary’.

A food hygiene officer inspecting s6 Kebabish, in Hillsborough, found that it required “a thorough deep clean".

The Star can now reveal the full details of the inspection following a request under the Freedom of Information Act.

The inspector noted a number of areas were not clean and said "a thorough deep clean of the premises is required". Cobwebs were seen throughout the premises, empty packets and drink cans were left on the shelves, and there was a "sticky residue" on food containers.

Risks of bacterial, physical, chemical contamination, or food allergen cross-contact were identified, including a cigarette lighter on a cutting board while food was being prepared, an electric fly killer operating above the poppadom and tortilla storage, and a prayer mat placed on top of takeaway food containers.

It was recommended that the owners "remove any old equipment no longer in use to free up space and remove cleaning problems".

It was noted that the business provides on-the-job instruction. The inspector said: "The Catering/Retail Industry Guide to Good Hygiene Practice suggests that staff who handle food must have Hygiene Awareness Instruction from a competent person within 4 weeks of starting work."

Evidence of food hygiene training such as induction records, one to one training, or accredited certificates should also be available for each food handler, and the staff record should be completed for each staff member.

Structural work was needed on the toilet as it opened directly into the refrigerator storage area, the inspection found, so a "ventilated lobby" needed to be installed between the toilet and the food room to fix this.

Some improvements were highlighted for food safety management, such as keeping a record of the opening and closing checks carried out, recording hot food temperatures, and implementing a cleaning schedule due to a "poor" cleaning standard.

The inspector added: "The structural work (or work considered equally effective) must be finished within six weeks from the date of this letter. A revisit will be made to assess your compliance with the report. Food safety management items must be addressed immediately.

"If your premises have been given a Food Hygiene Rating of between 0-2 then a re-visit will be carried out to check progress with work and to assess whether any further enforcement action is needed."