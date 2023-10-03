2 . Rajdhani

Rajdhani, at The Old Station, on Abbeydale Road South, Dore, is rated 4.5 out of 5 with 201 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Great curries, a wide range of flavours and combinations. Service is excellent. If there is too much for you, they will do you a carry-out." Another wrote: "This is my favourite curry house in Sheffield as not only is the food and service good, but it is a very comfortable environment for dining in."