The 25th National Curry Week is upon us once again from October 2 to 8 to celebrate one of the nation’s favourite dishes.
Here in Sheffield, we have an estimated 110 restaurants and takeaways serving up some of the best of Indian cuisine across the city. From vindaloos to kormas and everything in between, we’ve scanned through the list to find the top-rated venues so you don’t have to.
Here are 10 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways, with a minimum of 150 reviews by Google users.
2. Rajdhani
Rajdhani, at The Old Station, on Abbeydale Road South, Dore, is rated 4.5 out of 5 with 201 reviews on Google.
One customer said: "Great curries, a wide range of flavours and combinations. Service is excellent. If there is too much for you, they will do you a carry-out."
Another wrote: "This is my favourite curry house in Sheffield as not only is the food and service good, but it is a very comfortable environment for dining in."
3. Rubeez Restaurant
Rubeez Restaurant, on Gleadless Mount, in Gleadless, is rated 4.5 out of 5, with 210 Google reviews. Reviews include: "The food is absolutely delicious and they always cook to the best standards." Another customer said: "Very good - the food is 1st class and served quickly. The staff are helpful and friendly."
4. Bambukat Sheffield
Bambukat Sheffield, on Fulwood Road, in Broomhill, is rated 4.5 out of 5, with 227 reviews on Google.
Reviews include: "So much better than your run-of-the-mill British Indian restaurant. The street food vibe feels so authentic and every dish was delicious."
Another happy customer wrote: "he best indian authentic street food I had in Sheffield. The price was also reasonable in terms with the quantity. Highly recommended."